Rare photos for the 95th

Melanie Griffith celebrates mom Tippi Hedren

Nachrichten
21.01.2025 17:00

Hollywood legend Tippi Hedren turned 95 at the weekend and to celebrate, her daughter, actress Melanie Griffith, not only published photos of the birthday girl, but also revealed how her mother is doing.

Tippi Hedren has long since withdrawn from the public eye. So fans of the Hitchcock legend were all the more delighted when Melanie Griffith shared two rare photos on Instagram to mark her mom's 95th birthday.

"Happy, healthy and full of spirit"
"My beautiful mom turned 95 yesterday," Griffith wrote in a clip that not only shows the birthday cake, but also the celebrant. And she still looks fantastic!

To celebrate, Hedren, who started her career as a model in her 50s and enjoyed great success with films such as "The Birds" and "Marnie", dressed up in red lipstick.

Even at the proud age of 95, Hedren is still fit, as Griffith revealed: "She is happy, healthy and lively."

Birthday with the family
Last year, the actress revealed to People magazine that she prefers to celebrate her birthdays with her family. "It may not be exciting for the rest of the world, but as a mother and grandmother, it's the best way to celebrate," she smiled.

Melanie Griffith is Hedren's only daughter, but the Hollywood icon has four grandchildren: Dakota Johnson (35), Stella Banderas (28) and Alexander Bauer (39) are Griffith's biological children, while Jesse Johnson (42) is her stepson from her marriage to Don Johnson.

