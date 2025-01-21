Assault on a girl
Five pupils from Aloisianum have to stand trial
Five former secondary school pupils from the Aloisianum College in Linz are to stand trial on Friday for assaulting a 15-year-old schoolgirl. The quintet is said to have put the girl under such pressure with threats during a school trip to Italy that they massaged her in a hotel room.
The criminally relevant incident took place on April 14, 2024 during a trip to Assisi (Italy) by the sixth form of the Aloisianum College. Five boys are said to have forcibly abducted a 15-year-old schoolgirl into a hotel room and intimidated her to such an extent that the girl complied with their requests for a back massage.
The teenagers are said to have worked in a division of labor. One 16-year-old is said to have first lifted the victim against her will and carried her to the hotel entrance. From there, another 16-year-old is said to have dragged her into the room and laid her on a bed.
Threat of rape
According to the criminal complaint, the girl was threatened with rape by the first suspect, while the second suspect locked the door to the room.
The victim panicked and feared that the boys would carry out their threat. The 16-year-old obviously saw no chance of successfully defending herself against the superior force. In addition to the two main suspects, there were five other young people in the room, three of whom (each 17 years old) are also accused.
Back "cracked out"
Five of the boys had their backs massaged by the girl. They each lay down on the floor and the victim then had to "crack" their backs with both hands.
But the ordeal was not over for the schoolgirl. One of the 16-year-olds is said to have told her that he would lock her in a cupboard. She would only be allowed to leave the room if she "wiped the bottom" of one of the 17-year-olds after he went to the toilet.
However, the teenager finally managed to escape from the room and alert the teachers. The boys were sent home early and later expelled from school.
Up to six months in prison
On Friday, the five boys will stand trial before a single judge at Linz Provincial Court on suspicion of coercion, with two of them also facing the additional offense of making dangerous threats.
"The penalty for the juveniles is six months' imprisonment or a fine of up to 360 daily rates," says Walter Eichinger, spokesman for the Linz Regional Court.
The victim, four classmates and a teacher have been summoned as witnesses in the proceedings. The accused are also incriminated by video recordings from the hotel.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.