Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Resistance remains"

Next prison sentence for climate activist Windl

Nachrichten
21.01.2025 11:07

Once again in prison: the two climate activists Anja Windl and Laila Fuisz - who became known for their sticker protests in Austria - have had to serve another prison sentence.

0 Kommentare

The two women were sentenced to fines in the course of the highly criticized climate protests, which they were unable to pay. "They will therefore have to spend 6 weeks in prison every six months for the next few years, i.e. 3 months per year," the Last Generation announced in a press release. On 17 January 2025, the two began their substitute prison sentence at the police detention center in Klagenfurt.

The fines amount to several thousand euros. "In addition to Fuisz and Windl, other people are paying their sentences and all those who cannot afford it are serving a prison sentence like Fuisz and Windl."

Fossil energy promoters "the real criminals"
"Better in prison than in the knowledge that we did not protest against our collective suicide at a crucial moment in human history," Fuisz said in a video post on X (formerly Twitter). "Our resistance remains. We are in prison because we cannot accept that the climate catastrophe is being ignored. The real culprits continue to promote fossil fuels even though they know it's deadly. These are the real criminals who belong behind bars," explains Windl.

Criticism of blue and black
The two climate activists may be behind bars, but the climate catastrophe remains, the organization continues. In view of the new FPÖ-ÖVP coalition, there is a threat of a massive reversal of existing climate protection measures. "This backward-looking policy is dangerous for our life on the planet, as well as all the achievements of human civilization."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf