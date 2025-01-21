Next prison sentence for climate activist Windl

Fossil energy promoters "the real criminals"

"Better in prison than in the knowledge that we did not protest against our collective suicide at a crucial moment in human history," Fuisz said in a video post on X (formerly Twitter). "Our resistance remains. We are in prison because we cannot accept that the climate catastrophe is being ignored. The real culprits continue to promote fossil fuels even though they know it's deadly. These are the real criminals who belong behind bars," explains Windl.