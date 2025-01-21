"Resistance remains"
Next prison sentence for climate activist Windl
Once again in prison: the two climate activists Anja Windl and Laila Fuisz - who became known for their sticker protests in Austria - have had to serve another prison sentence.
The two women were sentenced to fines in the course of the highly criticized climate protests, which they were unable to pay. "They will therefore have to spend 6 weeks in prison every six months for the next few years, i.e. 3 months per year," the Last Generation announced in a press release. On 17 January 2025, the two began their substitute prison sentence at the police detention center in Klagenfurt.
The fines amount to several thousand euros. "In addition to Fuisz and Windl, other people are paying their sentences and all those who cannot afford it are serving a prison sentence like Fuisz and Windl."
Fossil energy promoters "the real criminals"
"Better in prison than in the knowledge that we did not protest against our collective suicide at a crucial moment in human history," Fuisz said in a video post on X (formerly Twitter). "Our resistance remains. We are in prison because we cannot accept that the climate catastrophe is being ignored. The real culprits continue to promote fossil fuels even though they know it's deadly. These are the real criminals who belong behind bars," explains Windl.
Criticism of blue and black
The two climate activists may be behind bars, but the climate catastrophe remains, the organization continues. In view of the new FPÖ-ÖVP coalition, there is a threat of a massive reversal of existing climate protection measures. "This backward-looking policy is dangerous for our life on the planet, as well as all the achievements of human civilization."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
