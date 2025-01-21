Vorteilswelt
Radiant first lady

Melania stole the show in a white and black gown for Trump

Nachrichten
21.01.2025 06:51

She was clearly the star of the evening: at the ball for the inauguration of the new US President, the First Lady took off her big hat and beamed all over her face. No wonder, with that outfit!

For the evening's grand entrance, Melania opted for a white, off-the-shoulder gown with black trim that extended over the décolleté and finally over the skirt of the dress.

Dress by Melania's favorite designer
Melania's model legs flashed out from under a leg slit that reached down to about the First Lady's knee. 

Melania Trump once again put her trust in designer Hervé Pierre for her ball gown. (Bild: APA/AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Melania Trump once again put her trust in designer Hervé Pierre for her ball gown.
(Bild: APA/AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

She paired the eye-catching dress, which was created by Melania's personal designer Hervé Pierre, with white pumps and a wide, black choker necklace with a sparkling highlight. Pierre had already made Melania's grand entrance in 2017.

First Lady showed off her best smile
And while Melania kept her face hidden under a striking, dark blue hat by Eric Javits with a wide brim at her husband's inauguration as US President, she showed off her best smile in the evening.

The Trumps moved rather reservedly across the dance floor in front of hundreds of enthusiastic military personnel at the first of three balls that evening. Their faces looked a little tense.

During the opening dance, Trump and his Melania seemed almost a little tense. (Bild: APA/AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
During the opening dance, Trump and his Melania seemed almost a little tense.
(Bild: APA/AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

After a few minutes, Vice President J.D. Vance and his wife Usha were joined on stage by four members of the armed forces, who asked them to dance.

A relaxed atmosphere
And the change of dance partners visibly lightened the mood for Trump and Melania: Trump shook the hand of the lady at his side in appreciation afterwards, while Melania was spun around by her dance partner, grinning broadly.

Melania was clearly having fun after the change of dance partner. (Bild: APA/AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Melania was clearly having fun after the change of dance partner.
(Bild: APA/AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The US President was finally in his element when the Village People's campaign song "YMCA", which he often uses, was played.

Trump showed off his now famous dance-like arm movements - briefly even together with Melania - and appeared detached. At times, he also performed the dance with a sabre handed to him.

