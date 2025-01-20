It works in training
“It’s going to be difficult!” Humiliation for ski jumping legend
Bitter days for ski jumping legend Simon Ammann. The Swiss athlete is still not given a place in the World Cup squad and has to prove himself in the two ski jumping leagues. While the 43-year-old is performing well in training, he is currently failing to do so in competitions.
Ammann is not allowed to return to the Swiss World Cup squad. As reported by "Blick", this decision was made on Monday after a meeting of those responsible. A further humiliation for the ski jumping legend, who has already had to compete in the second-class Continental Cup.
Will he get another chance?
"Simon has to jump far forward in the Continental Cup, otherwise a return will be difficult," explained head coach Martin Künzle recently. However, the 43-year-old was unable to impress in the second ski jumping league. In Bischofshofen, he failed to qualify for the final round. The competitions in Klingenthal were canceled. No arguments to justify his return to the World Cup.
Ammann clearly shows regularly in training that he still has quality. However, the Swiss athlete is currently unable to prove this form in competition. Let's see if he even manages to return to the big sporting stage.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.