Fans flock to Maranello, city asks for help
Lewis Hamilton is ready for his Ferrari premiere - and so are the fans. All the hotel rooms around Maranello are fully booked and the city's mayor is asking for help. Meanwhile, the Formula 1 driver strikes an epic pose on Instagram in front of the traditional Ferrari walls.
"There are days that you will remember forever, and today, my first day as a Ferrari driver, is one of those days," says Hamilton happily. He poses in a black suit in front of the mythical Ferrari building and is ready to get started.
"Today we begin a new era in the history of this iconic team and I can't wait to see what history we will write together," adds the Briton, who has already created a state of emergency around Maranello.
Mayor calls for help
On Wednesday, the seven-time world champion will take his first laps in a Formula 1 Ferrari. The beds in the entire region have long been fully booked. Numerous fans want to experience the first moments of the "new era" up close. A challenge for the Italian region.
The mayor of Maranello has already asked the surrounding towns and municipalities for help. They are to send security forces as support to ensure that road traffic in Maranello does not come to a complete standstill during Hamilton's test drive.
