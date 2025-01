Safe swimming fun for local children

The importance of teaching children to swim is illustrated every year by swimming accidents that end tragically. "Drowning is the second most common cause of death in children's accidents in Austria," explains Sports Minister Udo Landbauer. In order to counteract the constantly increasing number of non-swimmers, the swimming skills of young people have been sustainably promoted since last year. And it has been extremely successful: in the past few months, around 1000 children have already been able to gain their first experience in the water and improve their skills in a total of 135 free swimming courses.