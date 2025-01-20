Ex-wife stalked
Viennese man with rollator and sex calendar in court
For months, a pensioner wrote e-mails about his ex-wife - addressed to her workplace, bank and the like - with the wildest accusations. Because of this and because he had coerced her into sex several times, the 65-year-old has now been given a partial prison sentence at the Vienna Regional Court. He has to spend eight months in prison.
"He obviously couldn't cope with the divorce and separation from his wife," is how the public prosecutor in Vienna's Landl district court began her statement of charges. The pensioner, who is brought to his trial from custody with a walker, is said to have persistently stalked his ex from November 2022 to 2024 - even when his criminal proceedings were already underway.
Sex addiction and HPV alleged
And in a malicious way: The 65-year-old wrote emails to the hospital where she worked, the relevant press office, Porschebank and more. He claimed that she was a sex addict, HPV-positive and had sex with patients and doctors during working hours. He also accused the woman of being caught up in an international prostitution ring.
He didn't cope with the divorce the way he should have. His heart was stronger than his mind.
"Do you believe that all of this is really true?" asks the judge - "Yes, I do." However, the defendant's responsibility is by no means stringent. "It was a precautionary measure to protect people," says the pensioner, referring to a virus in the woman's email account. "But I don't write things like that," the woman's counsel questioned.
Regular sex would have given hope
Only for the 65-year-old to say in the next sentence: "I was taking so much medication and drinking alcohol at the time that I didn't even know what I was doing. I was just really pissed off. Because she always said that if I changed, we'd still have a chance." His ex-wife had also given him hope with regular sex after the divorce in 2008. According to the indictment, however, this was coerced with threats of the acts that were later committed.
Intimate dates documented in the calendar
"It was always voluntary," says the Viennese man indignantly. He has his lawyer give him a small bag and spreads out several pocket diaries in front of him - in which he has documented every sexual contact with his ex since 2003. He also reads them out to the judge. The affair finally ended in 2021 - by mutual consent.
In camera, however, the woman apparently gave a different and credible account. The panel of lay judges sentenced the pensioner to two years in prison for sexual assault and persistent sexual harassment. Eight months of which are fixed. The sentence is already final.
