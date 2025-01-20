How social media threatens the adolescent psyche

According to one of the authors of the study, Tobias Dienlin, the young people surveyed at an average age of 14 spent around four hours a day on their cell phones. While the use of messenger services, online games or the consumption of news had no effect on life satisfaction, this was different for streaming services or, in particular, social media such as Instagram. "People generally show their good sides here too," said Dienlin. This distorted image is then often compared with people's own - real - lives. "The effects may be small, but they are relevant," said the author.