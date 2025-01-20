Vorteilswelt
Foothold in Egypt

Plastics giant “Alpla” on course for expansion

Nachrichten
20.01.2025 16:05

The takeover took place in December 2024: the plastics giant from Harder is integrating the site in Egypt by acquiring all shares in its joint venture partner "Taba".

The global packaging and recycling specialists from Vorarlberg have been producing plastic bottles, preforms and closures for the North African and Middle Eastern markets at the plant in the "10th of Ramadan City" near Cairo for some time. Since 2024, the site has also been the accounting headquarters for the entire Africa, Middle East & Turkey (Amet) region. The Harder-based company is now investing further in the growth region of North Africa. Eight years after founding "Alpla Taba" in Egypt, the majority shareholder is acquiring all shares in the joint venture partner "Taba". The shares were acquired on December 16, 2024, and the parties to the agreement have agreed not to disclose the terms.

450 employees near Cairo
"The close cooperation with Taba has laid the foundation for our success. During our time together, we have consolidated our market-leading position. Now we are taking the next step," explains Regional Managing Director Javier Delgado. Alpla employs around 450 people at its state-of-the-art production plant in the 10th of Ramadan City. In addition to international brand manufacturers, Alpla also supplies local companies.

With the launch in Egypt, the Group's managers have expanded the portfolio to include standard packaging for pharmaceutical products and are now one of the country's leading manufacturers. "The expertise and experience of our partner Taba has helped us greatly in our successful business development," reports Delgado.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Vorarlberg-Krone
Vorarlberg-Krone
