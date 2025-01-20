Plastics giant “Alpla” on course for expansion

The global packaging and recycling specialists from Vorarlberg have been producing plastic bottles, preforms and closures for the North African and Middle Eastern markets at the plant in the "10th of Ramadan City" near Cairo for some time. Since 2024, the site has also been the accounting headquarters for the entire Africa, Middle East & Turkey (Amet) region. The Harder-based company is now investing further in the growth region of North Africa. Eight years after founding "Alpla Taba" in Egypt, the majority shareholder is acquiring all shares in the joint venture partner "Taba". The shares were acquired on December 16, 2024, and the parties to the agreement have agreed not to disclose the terms.