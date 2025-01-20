Despite election debacle: ÖVP provincial leader does not step down

Memories of Drexler's reckoning with the federal government

Sagartz's criticism was reminiscent of former Styrian governor Christopher Drexler. The latter also blamed the federal government for the election debacle in the state elections at the end of November. "Federal politics dominated this election - it was more decisive than ever before. So a big thank you to Vienna! I feel a bit like a pawn of the republic," said Drexler. Curious: At the time, the ÖVP was negotiating a three-party coalition with the SPÖ and NEOS, which ultimately failed at the beginning of January. Now Sagartz complained about the blue-black negotiations.