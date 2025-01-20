All 119 municipalities
“Krone” series: What the mayors are planning for 2025
The "Krone" spoke to all the mayors in the province about their plans for 2025. Despite tight budgets, most towns are investing in the future. An overview of all 119 Salzburg municipalities.
Flachgau
The most populous district in Salzburg is also the most important economically. Despite the downturn, the municipalities are trying to offer the youngest a promising perspective and are investing money.
Tennengau
Expansion of the Celtic museum, construction of a new secondary school - what the mayors of the 13 towns in Tennengau are planning for their residents in the coming year ...
Pongau
The mayors in Pongau are only spending money wisely. Large investments are planned for several years, small ones are the rule. However, some expenditure is also unavoidable here.
Pinzgau
Important sewer, water and road projects are carried out, even if the municipal coffers are in dire straits. This shows that despite the difficult financial situation, the homework is being done.
City of Salzburg
The provincial capital seems to outstrip all districts in terms of budget. In the city of Salzburg, 125 million euros are being invested in the current year - not only in huge cultural projects, but also in housing.
And where there are many residents, there is also a great need for infrastructure - with the city government focusing on childcare.
