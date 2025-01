Lamparter takes first ÖSV victory of the season

For Lamparter, who came second on Saturday, it was his 15th individual success in the World Cup. "I'm really very happy, it was a fantastic race. It feels really good because Jarl wasn't at the start for many of my victories. It's even more satisfying because he's the king of our sport," said Lamparter, who dictated the pace in the cross-country race from the start with Riiber, who has been in poor health this season. "I'm really happy, it was a fantastic race. I was in front the whole time and also put in an attack, and it finally worked out with the win."