First decision: For whom will 2025 be “super”?

The mood tests continue, of course: next Sunday, the Lower Austrian ÖVP is already trembling for its previous omnipotence in the local council elections, two months later it will be the turn of the Styrian municipalities, where the FPÖ is expecting a continuation of last year's "blue wave", as in Lower Austria. And Vienna follows a month later. There, however, it remains unlikely that the prediction of the regional FPÖ lead candidate from last year will come true - that SPÖ mayor Michael Ludwig will be driven out of the town hall "with a wet rag". In any case, everyone is now looking to the smallest federal state in terms of population. The people of Burgenland will be the first to decide for whom 2025 will be super.