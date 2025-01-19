Vorteilswelt
Europe-wide test

Alpbach ski resort scores with hot chocolate

Nachrichten
19.01.2025 17:00

A Swiss chocolate producer has tested drinking cocoa in 300 European ski resorts. Other Tyrolean resorts are also at the top. There are surprises at the bottom of the table.

0 Kommentare

It should taste sweet and chocolaty. For many, it is perfect for a warming break in the ski hut or after winter sports: hot chocolate. The Swiss chocolate producer Lindt subjected 300 ski resorts in Europe to a drinking cocoa test. The criteria were quality, price and availability. Some of the results were surprising for Austria's ski resorts.

Symbolic image (Bild: ©Ruslan Mitin - stock.adobe.com)
Symbolic image
(Bild: ©Ruslan Mitin - stock.adobe.com)

Bad Gastein beaten, Belgians behind
The best hot chocolate in Austria can be found in Alpbach. Tauplitz and Mayrhofen came next. At the bottom of the Austro ranking: Bad Gastein. The Pongau municipality is also at the bottom of the table in the Europe-wide ranking. Only three regions are ranked worse in the Kakao Index - including a ski resort in Belgium.

Skiers in our latitudes also have to dig a lot deeper into their pockets than elsewhere. On average, you have to fork out 7.95 euros for a cup of hot chocolate. The chamois town of Kitzbühel, the Stubai Valley and Lech (8.50 euros each) are at the top of this ranking.

Price often makes a difference to taste
In some places, the comparatively high price is reflected in the quality. The ski resorts receive seven out of ten points in the taste rating. There is also a plus: It is easier to find a hot chocolate in our ski resorts than in the tested resorts in France, for example.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

