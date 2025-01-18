Forum
Career choice: Dream job or financial security?
Choosing a career is one of the most important decisions in life. Some follow their passions, others focus on stability and a good income. But what counts more for you: fulfillment in your dream job or the security of being financially secure? Is it perhaps even possible to achieve both?
Choosing a career is a decision that not only affects your finances, but often also has an impact on your satisfaction. While some people turn their passion into a career and find fulfillment in creative or social fields, others opt for a supposedly more secure career with a good income and stable prospects. It is also not uncommon nowadays for people to change direction in the course of their career - for example, if their job no longer fits in with their life plans or becomes a burden.
What was important to you back then when you chose your career? Would you make a different decision today? What advice would you give to young people who are in the process of deciding on an apprenticeship? What profession would you pursue if money were no object? Share your views and experiences with us in the comments section!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.