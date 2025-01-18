The battle against the cold could even result in amputations

Duel between the two most valuable

The meeting between these two will conclude the quarter-finals on Monday night. It is also the duel between the two favorites for the title of most valuable player of the season. It would be the third such award for the Ravens quarterback, which would see him overtake Mahomes and draw level with Tom Brady and Brett Favre. Bills playmaker Josh Allen, on the other hand, has been waiting years for such an honor. But he also noted: "The Super Bowl title would be much more important to me."