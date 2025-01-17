ÖSV would be ready
Comeback? Olympic hero Mayer speaks out
Men's head coach Marko Pfeifer has opened the door to a possible comeback for Matthias Mayer - and the three-time Olympic champion is apparently not at all averse to taking the opportunity to return to the Ski World Cup.
"I still haven't ruled it out," Mayer told ORF on Friday when asked about a possible comeback. But he also says: "First and foremost, I want to ski as a forerunner, that's what I'm preparing for." For the challenging downhill on the Zwölferkogel, you have to be "really in good shape", the 34-year-old continued.
The triple Olympic champion tried his hand as a forerunner in the women's European Cup in Zauchensee this week. Mayer also wants to take on this role at the World Championships in Saalbach after he surprisingly announced his retirement in Bormio in 2022.
"Of course I wanted to give my best"
In Val Gardena/Gröden, the Carinthian tested the equipment for his former ski company and Mayer also got himself in shape physically. He has also already had the opportunity to compare his training with former colleagues. "Of course I wanted to do my best, but I don't have a chance against the guys," said Mayer with a grin.
According to Pfeifer, the two years since retiring from racing have "left their mark", but making up for the deficits would not be a problem in principle. "You have to work your way back up. But if Matthias does that, trains extremely hard and takes part in preparation, I can see him being competitive," said the coach.
