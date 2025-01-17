Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

ÖSV would be ready

Comeback? Olympic hero Mayer speaks out

Nachrichten
17.01.2025 20:18

Men's head coach Marko Pfeifer has opened the door to a possible comeback for Matthias Mayer - and the three-time Olympic champion is apparently not at all averse to taking the opportunity to return to the Ski World Cup. 

0 Kommentare

"I still haven't ruled it out," Mayer told ORF on Friday when asked about a possible comeback. But he also says: "First and foremost, I want to ski as a forerunner, that's what I'm preparing for." For the challenging downhill on the Zwölferkogel, you have to be "really in good shape", the 34-year-old continued.

Marko Pfeifer (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Marko Pfeifer
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

The triple Olympic champion tried his hand as a forerunner in the women's European Cup in Zauchensee this week. Mayer also wants to take on this role at the World Championships in Saalbach after he surprisingly announced his retirement in Bormio in 2022.

"Of course I wanted to give my best"
In Val Gardena/Gröden, the Carinthian tested the equipment for his former ski company and Mayer also got himself in shape physically. He has also already had the opportunity to compare his training with former colleagues. "Of course I wanted to do my best, but I don't have a chance against the guys," said Mayer with a grin.

According to Pfeifer, the two years since retiring from racing have "left their mark", but making up for the deficits would not be a problem in principle. "You have to work your way back up. But if Matthias does that, trains extremely hard and takes part in preparation, I can see him being competitive," said the coach.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf