Behind the scenes
Wälder power for the ÖSV super eagles
Four people from the Bregenzerwald played a big part in the ÖSV eagles' triumph at the last Four Hills Tournament - Matthias Troy, Dominik Waldner, Balthasar Schneider and Anja Bechter worked behind the scenes to ensure everything went perfectly.
The triumph of the ÖSV eagles at the last Four Hills Tournament was historic - Daniel Tschofenig, Jan Hörl and Stefan Kraft celebrated a triple victory in the overall standings, taking the wins in all jumps and also eleven out of twelve possible podium places.
And behind the scenes, four people from Vorarlberg, or Bregenzerwald to be precise, played a key role in the impressive red-white-red success. Three of them come from Egg: Matthias Troy is the co-trainer of the national ski jumping team and western base coach, responsible for tour winner Daniel Tschofenig, among others. Balthasar Schneider made the right decisions as head of materials and development for the victorious Adler team. Dominik Waldner is the designer and draughtsman of all the jumpsuits that were perfect in this tour. The support team also included another Bregenzerwald native, tailor Anja Bechter - whose mother is also from Egg.
"It's really cool what we've built up over the last few years," says Schneider, pleased with the collaboration with his colleagues, with whom he optimized the suit of Formula Kite Olympic champion Valentin Bontus in addition to the material for the jumpers in the ÖSV textile department in Andelsbuch. "You can really go further with your own staff," laughs "Baltas".
