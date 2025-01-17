Wälder power for the ÖSV super eagles

And behind the scenes, four people from Vorarlberg, or Bregenzerwald to be precise, played a key role in the impressive red-white-red success. Three of them come from Egg: Matthias Troy is the co-trainer of the national ski jumping team and western base coach, responsible for tour winner Daniel Tschofenig, among others. Balthasar Schneider made the right decisions as head of materials and development for the victorious Adler team. Dominik Waldner is the designer and draughtsman of all the jumpsuits that were perfect in this tour. The support team also included another Bregenzerwald native, tailor Anja Bechter - whose mother is also from Egg.