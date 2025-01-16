Hiking in Styria
Winter magic in the highest ski village
This tour, with which Elisabeth Zienitzer and Silvia Sarcletti whet the appetite for sporting activity in beautiful natural surroundings, offers a perfect mix of enjoyment and challenge and can be individually adapted - ideal for snowshoe hikers of all abilities.
The Planneralm, situated at an altitude of around 1600 meters, nestled in the northern part of the Wölzer Tauern, is a wonderful area for winter sports enthusiasts.
Known as the highest ski mountain village in Styria, the Planneralm boasts a small, very fine ski area. Those who like to get off the slopes have several options to the west of the ski area: groomed winter hiking trails, groomed cross-country ski trails, a floodlit toboggan run and extensive hilly areas of mountain pines that lead to the steep slopes of the Plannerkessel and, subsequently, to summits with great views.
Numerous tracks can be seen on the alpine pastures, which are advantageous on the one hand, but can also lead to orientation difficulties on the other. If you are planning a beautiful and sporty snowshoe tour, you should use a GPX track. A tip for experienced snowshoe hikers: From the Jochspitze, the hike can be extended over the ridge to the Karlspitze (2097 m).
Conclusion: leisurely over the alpine pastures and sporty up to the summit.
We start at the ski bus turnaround point or at the Planneralm (1600 m) hiking overview boards near the lift ticket office. The ascent leads through a wooden arch and along the toboggan run through the forest up to a wooden house.
Data & facts
- Hiking data: 5.5 km/ 450 m elevation gain/ walking time approx. 3 h.
- Requirements: Easy, gently ascending tour on partly groomed paths and across wide, open spaces, more challenging terrain from Kothüttensee. GPX track is an advantage.
- Starting point: The Planneralm parking lot can be reached via a 12 km long mountain road from Donnersbach.
- Parking fee for tourers: 12 euros per car (to be paid at the lift ticket office).
- Arrival by public transport: free Planneralm ski bus; via Liezen or Stainach-Irdning train stations with bus 940 to Irdning bus station; change to bus 942 to Planneralm.
- Refreshment stops: several options during the lift operation: planneralm.at
- Questions and suggestions: WEGES - Silvia and Elisabeth, office@weg-es.at, weg-es.at; Facebook, Instagram and YouTube: wegesaktiv.
Over a snow-covered ridge we reach a tree stump (1771 m) near the Kothüttensee (1780 m). Continue along a gully to the Goldbachscharte (1967 m) and from there to the Jochspitze (2014 m).
The descent is via the ascent route to the saddle, after which we clear the track and return via the toboggan run.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.