Next ÖSV hammer in the Zauchensee Downhill

Zauchensee seems to be good ground for Austrian victories. On Wednesday, the ÖSV ladies were still celebrating a quadruple victory in the first of two downhill races at European Cup level. On Thursday, three red-white-red ladies were at the top again. Nadine Fest repeated her coup from Wednesday. The Carinthian from SC Gerlitzen, who is not currently a member of the ÖSV squad, beat Victoria Olivier (WSV AU Bregenzerwald/+0.18) and Carmen Spielberger (+0.31) from ASKÖ ESV St. Veit/Glan into second and third place in a time of 1:06.03 minutes.