Ode to love
Valentine’s Day will be hot with this lingerie!
On the day of love, passion should of course not be neglected. With this lingerie, Valentine's Day will definitely be pretty hot!
At Intimissimi, however, the focus this year for Valentine's Day is not just on lingerie in red, but on creations in classic white and black. But the pieces are definitely sexy!
As the Italian lingerie manufacturer explains, the current Valentine's Day collection is an ode to love. It is a subtle composition of elegance and self-confident sensuality, inspired by the charm of retro aesthetics with a modern twist.
"More Amore" on Valentine's Day
Several designs, which will be available in stores from the end of January, reflect love in different facets. The "More Amore" line, for example, focuses on timeless red and black - the classic colors of passion and romance.
Jacquard tulle with the lettering "more amore" wraps the body playfully and elegantly, while heart-shaped details add a sweet, romantic touch.
Playful details
For women who prefer subtle sophistication, the "Glisten in the Light" line offers delicate floral lace in powder shades, embellished with pearl-embroidered patches and tone-on-tone sequins that exude a touch of magic and romance.
With playful bows and embroidery, "Frou Frou Romance" invites you to discover a fresh, flirtatious sensuality, while "The Simplest Pleasures" offers the opportunity to create an individual look with delicate lace details and detachable satin ribbons.
For those who want to impress with elegance and a touch of daring, the "Sleepless Nights" line combines transparent floral lace with mesh details and golden straps that create a subtle choker effect and stylishly highlight the décolleté.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.