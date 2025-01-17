Vorteilswelt
Ode to love

Valentine’s Day will be hot with this lingerie!

Nachrichten
17.01.2025 08:00

On the day of love, passion should of course not be neglected. With this lingerie, Valentine's Day will definitely be pretty hot!

0 Kommentare

At Intimissimi, however, the focus this year for Valentine's Day is not just on lingerie in red, but on creations in classic white and black. But the pieces are definitely sexy!

As the Italian lingerie manufacturer explains, the current Valentine's Day collection is an ode to love. It is a subtle composition of elegance and self-confident sensuality, inspired by the charm of retro aesthetics with a modern twist. 

According to Intimissimi, delicate floral lace is just as on trend for Valentine's Day as ... (Bild: Intimissimi)
According to Intimissimi, delicate floral lace is just as on trend for Valentine's Day as ...
(Bild: Intimissimi)
... sweet little bows. (Bild: Intimissimi)
... sweet little bows.
(Bild: Intimissimi)

"More Amore" on Valentine's Day
Several designs, which will be available in stores from the end of January, reflect love in different facets. The "More Amore" line, for example, focuses on timeless red and black - the classic colors of passion and romance.

Jacquard tulle with the lettering "more amore" wraps the body playfully and elegantly, while heart-shaped details add a sweet, romantic touch. 

Beautiful details make these Valentine's Day pieces real eye-catchers. (Bild: Intimissimi)
Beautiful details make these Valentine's Day pieces real eye-catchers.
(Bild: Intimissimi)
Romantic hours are guaranteed! (Bild: Intimissimi)
Romantic hours are guaranteed!
(Bild: Intimissimi)
The sexy pieces are available in classic black, among other colors. (Bild: Intimissimi)
The sexy pieces are available in classic black, among other colors.
(Bild: Intimissimi)

Playful details
For women who prefer subtle sophistication, the "Glisten in the Light" line offers delicate floral lace in powder shades, embellished with pearl-embroidered patches and tone-on-tone sequins that exude a touch of magic and romance.

With playful bows and embroidery, "Frou Frou Romance" invites you to discover a fresh, flirtatious sensuality, while "The Simplest Pleasures" offers the opportunity to create an individual look with delicate lace details and detachable satin ribbons.

The lettering "More Amore" adorns parts of the Valentine's Day collection from Intimissimi. (Bild: Intimissimi)
The lettering "More Amore" adorns parts of the Valentine's Day collection from Intimissimi.
(Bild: Intimissimi)
Cheeky little meshes make for exciting moments. (Bild: Intimissimi)
Cheeky little meshes make for exciting moments.
(Bild: Intimissimi)

For those who want to impress with elegance and a touch of daring, the "Sleepless Nights" line combines transparent floral lace with mesh details and golden straps that create a subtle choker effect and stylishly highlight the décolleté.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
