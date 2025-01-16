Calls her a "slut"
West upsets fans with nude clip of Pam Anderson
Oops, what's got into Kanye West? The rapper has just disturbed his fans with a nude clip he posted on his Instagram story. For once, however, it doesn't feature his wife Bianca Censori, but none other than Pamela Anderson.
It's no longer a secret that Kanye West prefers to see his wife in little fabric. But now he has his sights set on another celebrity lady.
What is naked Pam doing on West's profile?
In the middle of the week, a short video went online in the Instagram story of Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, in which ex-"Baywatch" icon Pamela Anderson could be seen. However, she wasn't wearing her iconic red swimsuit in the clip, but nothing at all!
Of course, the video is not recent footage, but footage from 2008, when 40-year-old Anderson presented "Playboy" founder Hugh Hefner with a cake stark naked for his 82nd birthday.
Hefner, who died in 2017 at the age of 91, seemed more than pleased with his birthday surprise, as can also be seen in the clip. While Anderson gave him kisses, he happily embraced the sex bomb's hips.
West also combined the nude video of the now 57-year-old with a not exactly flattering soundtrack in his story. It can be heard in a continuous loop: "Hide your bitch" - which translates as "hide your bitch".
Fans pretty shocked
Fans were more than disturbed by the clip. "I don't think Pamela Anderson will like what Kanye did...", one of them immediately speculated on X. "Um, did Pamela Anderson approve of Kanye posting this video...?" another cautiously asked.
A third fan joined in the discussion, writing: "What the hell - did Kanye West post a video of naked Pamela Anderson in his stories? It's really hard to defend this man, I really struggle with it some times."
Other fans, however, saw the explicit clip as a hint that West might be planning a collaboration with Anderson for his new album. After all, Anderson was featured in the 2006 music clip for Kanye West's song "Touch the Sky" ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.