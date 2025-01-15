Permit expires
Heliskiing: the ball is now in the authorities’ court
In the legal committee of the Vorarlberg state parliament on Wednesday, MPs discussed a motion by the SPÖ (Social Democratic Party of Austria) to end heli-skiing on the Arlberg. This is in the interests of the environment and wildlife.
The Social Democrats met with approval from the Greens. Club chairman Daniel Zadra submitted a question to Governor Markus Wallner (ÖVP) in December. Among other things, he wants to know to what extent these climate-damaging helicopter flights are in the public interest. Zadra himself is convinced that heliskiing is a private pleasure for a few at the expense of nature and the local people. In the run-up to the committee meeting, he had already spoken out against a renewed special permit for heli-skiing on the Arlberg. This had been granted repeatedly by the authorities in recent years.
The ÖVP did not even enter into debate during the committee meeting. "The decision does not lie within the competence of the state parliament, but exclusively with the state government," explained committee chairman Clemens Ender. He also emphasized that Wucher's application was currently being examined by the relevant authorities: "The different interests are carefully weighed up and weighted accordingly during the examination. It is not the job of politicians to pre-empt the experts here," argued Ender.
SPÖ rebuffed with application
In general, Ender is convinced that there is an attractive offer for winter sports enthusiasts in the region. "Whether the special offer of heliskiing will also be needed here in the future should be assessed objectively by the experts. If yes, the permit should be granted and if no, there will be no extension for heliskiing in Vorarlberg." In any case, the Social Democrats' motion did not receive the necessary majority on Wednesday.
