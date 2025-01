Coach goes viral with captivating speech on TikTok

However, he not only took over from England icon Wayne Rooney at the Championship's bottom club. Muslic has now gone viral with his captivating acceptance speech, which was published by the club. The video posted by "Prime Video Sport" on TikTok already has 1.4 million views and 126,700 likes. Will his time as a coach in England be as successful? At least Plymouth drew 1-1 with Oxford in their first game after the sermon in the dressing room.