Life in the spotlight
Kiernan Shipka speaks openly about dating boundaries
Kiernan Shipka has to "set boundaries" for her dating life in the spotlight. Even though she's currently in the fun phase of her life.
The 25-year-old actress has been famous since her childhood in the late 2000s, when she starred in "Mad Men" and later became the star of the Netflix series "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina". She admitted that because of this fame, although she has a "healthy relationship" with dating, she still has to be careful when it comes to her privacy.
"Healthy relationship with dating"
She told Cosmopolitan: "I've always had a healthy relationship with dating, but I've spent a lot of my life in the public eye in one way or another and realized that I need to set a boundary for myself and not talk about it. I've figured out what works for me right now by thinking about what part of myself and my life I can keep to myself and what I can give to the world."
"I'm in the most fun phase of my life"
"The actress has never publicly confirmed or denied any of her romantic relationships, but she has been rumored to be in a relationship with musician John Mayer for some time.
Meanwhile, Kiernan admitted that she is having "the most fun" of her life now that she is in her mid-20s and has managed to free herself from the "unnecessary anxiety" she had imposed on herself due to the pressures of her career. "I'm in the most fun phase of my life. I've been thinking more about my 20s, about having fun and being present, and how that relates to my work, but also how it relates to me as a person. I've always tended on the side of control and perfectionism, and those things have caused too much unnecessary anxiety. It was a conscious decision to say: 'I want to break away from these things'."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
