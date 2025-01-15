Kiernan Shipka speaks openly about dating boundaries

Meanwhile, Kiernan admitted that she is having "the most fun" of her life now that she is in her mid-20s and has managed to free herself from the "unnecessary anxiety" she had imposed on herself due to the pressures of her career. "I'm in the most fun phase of my life. I've been thinking more about my 20s, about having fun and being present, and how that relates to my work, but also how it relates to me as a person. I've always tended on the side of control and perfectionism, and those things have caused too much unnecessary anxiety. It was a conscious decision to say: 'I want to break away from these things'."