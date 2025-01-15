New US rule from 2027
Ban on connected cars from Chinese manufacturers
US President Joe Biden is putting up new hurdles for Chinese cars in the final meters of his term of office. According to new rules, connected vehicles from manufacturers under Chinese or Russian control will no longer be allowed to be sold in the USA. The ban is to apply from model year 2027.
The focus is on the electronics in the cars: mobile communications and other communication technology as well as driver assistance systems. One danger is that adversaries from abroad could gain access to data, according to the White House statement.
No exception for US production
Vehicles built in the USA are also affected. This could put Tesla competitor Polestar, for example, in a difficult position. It builds vehicles in the US state of South Carolina, but is ultimately under the control of the Chinese Geely Group and its founder Li Shufu.
Meanwhile, the robotaxi company Waymo wants to use converted cars from the Chinese brand Zeekr for its next generation of vehicles. However, the Google sister company emphasizes that it will install its own computers in the car bodies.
Next step after tariffs
Biden's government has already shielded the US car market with tariffs of 100 percent on cars from China. Donald Trump, who will be sworn in as US President on January 20, has also always promised a tough stance towards Beijing.
Meanwhile, his current close confidant Elon Musk, who runs the electric car manufacturer Tesla, criticized the high tariffs at the time as a distortion of the market. Tesla has a large plant in Shanghai and needs the Chinese market.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
