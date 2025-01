At his home World Cup in Bad Gastein, the 44-year-old only just missed out on his second individual victory on the Bucheben slope. The three-time world champion only had to admit defeat to Italy's March in the final. "Of course it would have been nice, but I'm still really happy," summed up "Prommi". Payer lost the small final and finished fourth, Auner fifth. Benjamin Karl was not there at all. He is currently lacking the motivation to race and is taking a break, but has his sights firmly set on the World Championships in St. Moritz.