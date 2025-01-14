“Would do anything to get Jeanette back”

Defense lawyer: Victim was also "to blame herself"

He himself said he only heard a "clack". Which surprised the judge: "The damage is not compatible with a clack." He had even only checked the damage to his "favorite car" the next day. "If he didn't recognize the person, there was no intent," said defence lawyer Carl Handlechner. And the lawyer even said that the victim was "herself to blame", as she had been walking there drunk and "in violation of the road traffic regulations". Another driver described in the witness box how she recognized the young woman on the asphalt before the 26-year-old, drove back, switched on the hazard lights and high beam and then called the police. During the conversation, it happened in a matter of seconds: "It really threw her into the air."