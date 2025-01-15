Rioting at Graz city derbies: trials begin

Soccer will be the focus of the Graz Regional Criminal Court next week, confirms spokeswoman Barbara Schwarz. At least its unsightly offside incidents. On Wednesday, five men - three Styrians (29, 33, 25), a student from Vienna (20) and a Bosnian (36) with several previous convictions - will appear before a panel of lay judges. They are said to have stormed the GAK sectors with around 30 other masked Sturm fans at the ÖFB Cup derby in the Merkur Arena on November 2, 2023 and attacked the opposing fans who were preparing their choreography. Some rioters took the opportunity to storm a mobile fan store, stealing fan merchandise and scaring young female sales clerks almost to death.