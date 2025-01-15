Experts warn
Easy money on the Internet is usually a fraud trap
Experts from the Upper Austrian Criminal Police Office advise: Hands off easy extra earnings as product testers, and be careful when buying and selling on the Internet. Some scams are still mainly aimed at older people, while others target young people.
You want to make money?" Or: "Are you looking for an easy extra income from your computer?" Ads like these are currently popping up a lot more on social media. "The jobs are often vague, or they are looking for product testers," says Stephanie Berger from Crime Prevention at the Upper Austrian Criminal Police Office. "If you click on the ads, you are taken to criminal sites, asked to join chat groups or download apps."
Many are distracted
Victims are first lured with small cash payments, then payments or all account access data are requested. "It usually affects younger victims. Many are distracted, have time pressure and are short of money," says Berger. What should you do if you notice the mistake? "Block the account at the bank immediately, stop what you can and then take the chats to the police," advises the expert.
Large wave of fraud attacks
Gerald Sakoparnig, fraud expert at the LKA, also knows that fraud comes in all shapes and sizes. "At the weekend, there was another big wave of 'fake police officers' with more than 100 attacks in the Linz area," says Sakoparnig. Alleged repayments or emails in the name of police officers claiming to know that they had consumed child abuse material are also common at the moment. In the near future, tax reconciliation, overly cheap vacation offers and concert tickets will follow.
Beware of online stores
The expert also warns against online stores, especially used goods platforms: "Many people don't know how the payment and escrow functions of the sites work and therefore fall victim to fraudsters. You have to inform yourself well, do business calmly and learn a healthy distrust."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.