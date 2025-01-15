Easy money on the Internet is usually a fraud trap

Large wave of fraud attacks

Gerald Sakoparnig, fraud expert at the LKA, also knows that fraud comes in all shapes and sizes. "At the weekend, there was another big wave of 'fake police officers' with more than 100 attacks in the Linz area," says Sakoparnig. Alleged repayments or emails in the name of police officers claiming to know that they had consumed child abuse material are also common at the moment. In the near future, tax reconciliation, overly cheap vacation offers and concert tickets will follow.