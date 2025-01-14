Attack in the apartment
Marital dispute escalates: Wife and baby injured
Brutal attack by a 34-year-old man on his wife and six-month-old son in Vienna: the couple began arguing loudly on Tuesday night. The man became violent and assaulted his wife and child. Police operation!
The couple's argument in an apartment in Favoriten escalated at around 1 am. Police officers were on the scene shortly afterwards. A 48-year-old woman opened the door and reported that her husband had "pulled her by the hair and pushed her head against the head of their six-month-old son", according to the police on Tuesday.
Already a victim of violence several times
However, this was only the tip of the iceberg. As the woman subsequently explained, she had already been beaten by her husband several times in the past.
In the most recent violent attack, the 48-year-old suffered several injuries to her face and refused treatment from the Vienna Professional Rescue Service. The young son - the infant had suffered minor injuries to his head - received emergency medical treatment at the scene.
We offer help
The Vienna police are the point of contact for people who witness violence or are themselves victims of violence. The police emergency number 133 can be called at any time.
The crime prevention department of the Vienna State Office of Criminal Investigation also offers personal advice on the hotline 0800 216346.
Further contacts:
- Women's helpline: 0800 222 555
- Violence Protection Center: 0800 700 217
- Emergency call for victims: 0800 112 112
- Emergency call of the Association of Viennese Women's Shelters: 05 77 22
The 34-year-old was banned from entering and approaching the premises and a temporary ban on weapons was issued. "The suspect was provisionally arrested and charged on suspicion of multiple assaults and attempted aggravated assault," it said.
