Frosty and cold
Front approaching: Wednesday brings fresh snow!
The next ten days will be largely dry under the influence of high pressure, with the only exception being Wednesday. That's when a front will reach us, which could bring a few centimetres of fresh snow locally. After that, sunshine will prevail again.
Tuesday will often bring sunny conditions, but occasionally higher cloud fields will become noticeable. These will increase somewhat from the north-east as the day progresses. The coldest point of the night was in Pongau in Salzburg, where a low of minus 18.3 degrees was measured in Radstadt.
Snowfall in many places from Wednesday morning
In the first half of the night on Wednesday, the stars will often still be out, but gradually more and more dense clouds will gather and snowfall will spread from the north-east to many regions from the early hours of the morning and it will also snow at least occasionally during the day, mainly on the northern side of the Alps.
In the afternoon, the snowfall in the eastern lowlands will partly change to sleet or rain. It will only remain free of precipitation in the far west and south, where the clouds will break up at times and the sun will shine.
Mostly sunny and dry
In the west and south, the sun will shine throughout Thursday. In the eastern half of the country, however, there will still be some residual clouds at first and sunny weather will gradually set in during the course of the day, while in the very east it will remain cloudy in some regions.
An area of high pressure will ensure consistently sunny weather in many places on Friday. In the Lake Constance region, the foothills of the Alps and the lowlands, fog and high fog patches will persist in places. Especially in the north and east, they may be regionally persistent.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.