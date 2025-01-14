Grabher only lasted two sets at the Australian Open

Grabher plays four major tournaments until the end of March

Grabher now has four tournaments left from her injury break in which she can use her "protected ranking". "I have to use them up by the end of March," says the Dornbirn native. She will therefore play at least four major tournaments by then. She regrets that she was unable to confirm her good training performances and good matches in Auckland (round of 16). Nothing has changed in terms of her ambition, Grabher assured. "I haven't played for almost a year, of course the fire is still there. I wasn't able to show it today, but I'll try to do better in the next few weeks."