An emotional rollercoaster
Bad luck in races, good luck in love for ski star
Every year, the Hermann Maier Star Challenge attracts top-class celebrities to Flachau on the eve of the women's night slalom. While many an amateur shone with their performance, former ski star Maria Höfl-Riesch, of all people, landed a proper belly flop.
Minus 15 degrees couldn't harm the celebrities on Monday evening in Flachau. On the contrary! At the Hermann Maier Star Challenge in the run-up to the night slalom, the two-person teams battled for the title, and not just because of the weather. "Taking at least two seconds off Hermann, that's the goal," said folk rock'n'roller Andreas Gabalier.
Racing legend Gerhard Berger was more realistic about his abilities: "Stay seated as long as possible, drink beer and have fun," was his motto.
For former ski star Alexandra Meissitzer, the focus was on the visual aspect: her ski overall was adorned with golden stars: "I always put on a lot of clothes in temperatures like this. I get cold quickly," she confessed. The ski ladies Renate Götschl, Michaela Kirchgasser and Maria Höfl-Riesch agreed.
It didn't work out for the latter ski lady on the slopes, she crashed. At least things are going well when it comes to love: after her lightning divorce from sports manager Marcus Höfl last week, the 40-year-old can now embark on a new phase in her life. And with a new man at her side: "MS Europa 2" hotel manager Johann Schrempf has captured the heart of the German.
However, the two are still waiting for their first public appearance. "He didn't come to Flachau," said Höfl-Riesch. Ralf Rangnick stepped in as the strong man at the German's side on Monday - purely in sporting terms, of course: Höfl-Riesch formed a sporting couple with the soccer coach at the Star Challenge.
The most successful duo of the evening: singer Julian le Play won with ski racer Thomas Dreßen with the smallest time gap.
"The race is for a good cause. That's the most important thing," summed up Hermann Maier. The winners were able to donate 30,000 euros in prize money to a charitable organization. At the after-party in Flachau's Hofstadl, the celebrations continued until well after midnight.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.