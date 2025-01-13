“Kreuzerln” are possible for five names this time

Voting in advance with a polling card

It is of course also possible to vote in advance using a polling card. However, anyone wishing to cast their vote on election Sunday must note that - in contrast to regional and national elections - this is only possible in their own municipality. Wilfing also emphasizes: "Please do not forget to sign the brown envelope on the polling card, otherwise it will be invalid!" The electoral authority will decide on March 10 whether the ballots in all municipalities are valid. Five years ago, there were 19 challenges in 18 municipalities, in five of which elections had to be held again.