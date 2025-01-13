Lower Austrian municipal elections
“Kreuzerln” are possible for five names this time
On January 26, the political cards will be reshuffled in 568 municipalities in the largest federal state. Voters can express their confidence not only in a party or citizens' list, but also in individual candidates - five of them. However, there are a few things to bear in mind.
The principle of "name before party" also applies to the municipal council elections on January 26. For the first time, up to five preferential votes can be awarded. However, the names ticked must belong to the same political list. If this is not the case, only the party vote will be counted. However, if no political group is ticked, the ballot paper is completely invalid.
Ballot papers in different sizes
Another new feature this year is that there will only be official ballot papers. And in different formats: "Depending on how many lists are running, the ballot paper will range in size from A4 to A2," explains Karl Wilfing, President of the provincial parliament and head of the provincial electoral authority.
Voting in advance with a polling card
It is of course also possible to vote in advance using a polling card. However, anyone wishing to cast their vote on election Sunday must note that - in contrast to regional and national elections - this is only possible in their own municipality. Wilfing also emphasizes: "Please do not forget to sign the brown envelope on the polling card, otherwise it will be invalid!" The electoral authority will decide on March 10 whether the ballots in all municipalities are valid. Five years ago, there were 19 challenges in 18 municipalities, in five of which elections had to be held again.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
