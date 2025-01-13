Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Local residents concerned

Graz Bim construction site creates dangerous bottleneck

Nachrichten
13.01.2025 19:30

Once again, there is excitement about a construction project in Graz: traffic is to be diverted through the residential area as part of the extension of Line 1

0 Kommentare

The excavators will start work at the end of 2025. Line 1 in Mariatrost is to be double-tracked in Hilmteichstraße in future, drastically shortening the intervals between services. The city is spending an impressive 20 million euros on the project. And Graz residents and commuters alike know that such major projects in the provincial capital are accompanied by minor (or usually major) traffic restrictions.

Dangerous level crossing
In the eleventh district of Graz, residents on Lindenhofweg, the neighboring Stenggstraße or Eschengasse therefore see an avalanche of traffic rolling towards them. Because it is precisely through this quiet residential area that traffic is to be diverted during the construction phase. The streetcar crossing on Lindenhofweg, for example, is also to be reopened to cars and the like. "This junction will be dangerous," warns Hans Marcher.

Hans Marcher is one of the concerned residents in Mariatrost. (Bild: Jauschowetz Christian/Christian Jauschowetz)
Hans Marcher is one of the concerned residents in Mariatrost.
(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian/Christian Jauschowetz)

The former SPÖ managing director is one of those directly affected. "This junction wasn't closed to traffic years ago for nothing, accidents have happened there every year - some of them even fatal." In addition, the narrow lanes are simply not suitable for more traffic. "Many families with children live here - it's difficult or impossible to get out of the way."

City reassesses traffic routing
For the time being, the concerns of local residents have not fallen on deaf ears - at the request of local councillor Christian Kozina-Voit (Greens), the traffic committee has decided that the traffic routing will now be re-examined. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Marcus Stoimaier
Marcus Stoimaier
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf