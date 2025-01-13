Graz Bim construction site creates dangerous bottleneck

Dangerous level crossing

In the eleventh district of Graz, residents on Lindenhofweg, the neighboring Stenggstraße or Eschengasse therefore see an avalanche of traffic rolling towards them. Because it is precisely through this quiet residential area that traffic is to be diverted during the construction phase. The streetcar crossing on Lindenhofweg, for example, is also to be reopened to cars and the like. "This junction will be dangerous," warns Hans Marcher.