Local residents concerned
Graz Bim construction site creates dangerous bottleneck
Once again, there is excitement about a construction project in Graz: traffic is to be diverted through the residential area as part of the extension of Line 1
The excavators will start work at the end of 2025. Line 1 in Mariatrost is to be double-tracked in Hilmteichstraße in future, drastically shortening the intervals between services. The city is spending an impressive 20 million euros on the project. And Graz residents and commuters alike know that such major projects in the provincial capital are accompanied by minor (or usually major) traffic restrictions.
Dangerous level crossing
In the eleventh district of Graz, residents on Lindenhofweg, the neighboring Stenggstraße or Eschengasse therefore see an avalanche of traffic rolling towards them. Because it is precisely through this quiet residential area that traffic is to be diverted during the construction phase. The streetcar crossing on Lindenhofweg, for example, is also to be reopened to cars and the like. "This junction will be dangerous," warns Hans Marcher.
The former SPÖ managing director is one of those directly affected. "This junction wasn't closed to traffic years ago for nothing, accidents have happened there every year - some of them even fatal." In addition, the narrow lanes are simply not suitable for more traffic. "Many families with children live here - it's difficult or impossible to get out of the way."
City reassesses traffic routing
For the time being, the concerns of local residents have not fallen on deaf ears - at the request of local councillor Christian Kozina-Voit (Greens), the traffic committee has decided that the traffic routing will now be re-examined.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
