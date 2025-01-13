All 107 cows have now been slaughtered

Other farms are affected

At the same time, the authorities are investigating contact farms. A total of 302 animals from four alpine pastures, where animals from the affected large farm also grazed, have been tested so far. Five suspicious animals from another farm in the Bregenzerwald were identified and the farm was temporarily closed. The diagnostic culling of the five contact animals and the testing of all animals in the herd began on Monday. A calf from the original farm on a farm in Montafon also tested positive.