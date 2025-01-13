TBC is spreading
All 107 cows have now been slaughtered
The cases of TB in cows in Vorarlberg are spreading and several farms are affected. On one farm, the entire herd has now had to be slaughtered. The state councillor responsible, Christian Gantner (ÖVP), speaks of a "tragedy".
Bovine tuberculosis (TB) continues to cause concern in Vorarlberg. The suspicion that the TBC pathogen has affected the majority of the herd of a large farm in the Bregenzerwald has been confirmed, the state announced on Monday.
Following initial suspicions and a number of slaughterings, the authorities have now ordered the slaughter of all 107 animals on the farm. In addition, three other farms in the Bregenzerwald and Montafon were temporarily closed due to suspected TB.
Larger number of questionable results
The farm in question had already been under lockdown since December because anomalies came to light during a meat inspection at a slaughter in Germany. All of the cattle in the herd were subsequently tested. As there were a large number of positive and questionable results, ten cattle were initially killed for diagnostic purposes.
Last week, by order of the state and federal veterinary authorities, all the animals on the farm were then slaughtered because it was assumed that the entire herd was infected. State veterinarian Norbert Greber explained that it is hoped that the tests on the animals will provide insights into the possible chain of infection, but the results are still pending.
Other farms are affected
At the same time, the authorities are investigating contact farms. A total of 302 animals from four alpine pastures, where animals from the affected large farm also grazed, have been tested so far. Five suspicious animals from another farm in the Bregenzerwald were identified and the farm was temporarily closed. The diagnostic culling of the five contact animals and the testing of all animals in the herd began on Monday. A calf from the original farm on a farm in Montafon also tested positive.
The animal was killed for diagnostic purposes and the farm was also temporarily closed. Independently of the contact cases, a further nine suspected cases were registered during investigations in the special surveillance area; these animals are all located on a farm in Montafon. Here, too, the animals have to be killed and this farm is also temporarily closed.
"It is a tragedy"
In the case of the large farm in Bregenzerwald, the responsible provincial councillor Christian Gantner (ÖVP) spoke of a "tragedy". In addition to the material damage, the emotional suffering should not be underestimated. The compensation payments from the federal government and an additional payment from the state's animal health fund could at least cushion the financial damage.
Vorarlberg has been fighting against TB in game and livestock for years. A possible source of infection is the stay on alpine pastures, where farm animals can come into contact with red deer, which are considered carriers of TB.
