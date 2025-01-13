Vorteilswelt
Want to remain a leader

AI: USA plans new export restrictions

Nachrichten
13.01.2025 12:52

The US government of President Joe Biden has introduced new restrictions on the export of AI technologies. This concerns both high-performance chips and AI models that run the corresponding software.

0 Kommentare

Experts and industry insiders will be able to comment on the planned restrictions over the next 120 days. They would then be implemented by the government of Donald Trump, who will be sworn in as the next US president in a week's time. She assumes that there could still be changes based on the comments, said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.

Exports to China restricted
The USA is a global leader in the development of AI and corresponding chips - and it should stay that way, Raimondo emphasized. The technologies could be used by opposing countries for nuclear simulations, the development of bio-weapons and to strengthen their military, she warned.

At the same time, AI will become ubiquitous in the coming years. With these measures, the government wants to ensure that the USA's opponents do not get their hands on the technologies - and that its partners can benefit from them at the same time.

In recent years, the US government has already restricted the export of AI chips to China, among other things, and the semiconductor company Nvidia has also felt the effects of this. Chip systems from Nvidia are widely used to train software based on artificial intelligence.

