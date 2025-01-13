Human remains found in Lake Constance

Paganini was visibly moved: "I would not have expected that we would still find mortal remains today, 68 years after the crash. It also raises questions as to why the crash site was not searched more thoroughly at the time." Out of respect for the victims and their families, the association is refraining from providing detailed information about the discovery. However, Paganini emphasizes the historical and human significance: "With this discovery, perhaps the souls can find their eternal rest and the families can find closure after decades."