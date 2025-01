Chocolate croissants and coffee syrup for breakfast

Chocolate croissants

Ingredients: 40g milk, 40g neutral oil, 130g curd cheese, 200g flour, 2 tsp baking powder, approx. 50g dark chocolate cream 1 egg yolk, 50g brown sugar, 1 pinch of salt

Preparation: Knead all ingredients (except chocolate cream and egg yolk) into a dough. Roll out and cut out triangles. Spread them with the chocolate cream, roll them up and form croissants. Brush with the whisked egg yolk and bake in the oven at 200°C fan oven for approx. 15-20 minutes until golden brown.