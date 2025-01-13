Vorteilswelt
Fractures and wounds

Senior citizen (81) brutally beaten up: 37-year-old in custody

Nachrichten
13.01.2025 08:10

After the brutal attack on a defenceless 81-year-old man in Innsbruck on Saturday, the suspect (37) is now in prison. The accused is said to have brutally beaten the pensioner and seriously injured him. The public prosecutor's office ordered that he be remanded in custody.

0 Kommentare

The brutal attack took place last Saturday at around 10 am. On the sidewalk in Andreas-Hofer-Straße in the middle of Innsbruck, the 37-year-old local man is said to have savagely beaten the 81-year-old man. The police spoke of "targeted punches to the face" and "kicks to the hip area".

Attempts to defend himself with pepper spray were in vain
The victim tried with his last ounce of strength to defend himself with a pepper spray. But in vain. According to the police, the senior citizen suffered fractures to his shoulder joint and hip bone as well as lacerations to the back of his head and lip as a result of the attack. After initial treatment, the seriously injured man was taken to the Innsbruck hospital.

From psychiatric ward to prison
On the day of the crime, investigators said that the suspect was probably in a "state of mental emergency". He had been committed to a psychiatric ward by the public health officer.

The case is being investigated on suspicion of intentional grievous bodily harm.

Hansjörg Mayr, StA Innsbruck

Early on Monday morning, the police added that the 37-year-old suspect had been remanded in custody by the public prosecutor's office. He was taken to Innsbruck prison. The investigation is being carried out on suspicion of intentional grievous bodily harm, confirmed prosecution spokesman Hansjörg Mayr in response to an inquiry by "Krone".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Hubert Rauth
Hubert Rauth
