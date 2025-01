Patrol catches two drug-impaired drivers in quick succession

As the police patrol was on its way back from the clinical examination, another car on the B1 attracted the attention of the two officers, this time in Wels-West. They also stopped this vehicle at around 8 p.m., and this driver, a 44-year-old from Wels, was also apparently under the influence of drugs. A voluntary preliminary test was positive and the driver was presented for a clinical examination. The 44-year-old was also declared unfit to drive, his driver's license was temporarily confiscated and he was prohibited from continuing to drive.