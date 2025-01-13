His plan
After F1 retirement: Perez talks about his future
Sergio Perez lost his cockpit at Red Bull in Formula 1 in mid-December. The Mexican has now spoken for the first time about his future.
"My first priority now is to do things I couldn't do before and spend time with my family," he said at an event in Mexico. "I will decide in the next six months what the next step in my career should be."
He is leaving it open as to whether he will be back in Formula 1 in the next few years. "It's still too early to say. Everything has happened so quickly." The 34-year-old did not expect to leave the team (Red Bull, ed.).
More time for family
Now he has more time for private travel and his children. "I want to be more present in their lives. I'm looking forward to spending time with my family, because Formula 1 is all about being a better driver and preparing better. There is no time for anything else."
Despite the difficult situation, Perez is not letting it get him down: "The most important thing is that I have never given up. Whenever something difficult happened in my career, better things came along and that was because I never gave up."
Red Bull parted ways with Perez after disappointing performances, although his contract had been extended until 2026 just a few months earlier. In 2025, Liam Lawson will become the new team-mate of the now four-time world champion Max Verstappen. The Formula 1 winter tests will take place in Bahrain from February 26 to 28.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.