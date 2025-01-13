Causa budget restructuring
Wifo head sees scope for tax increases
How the budget can be restructured has been occupying the blue-black negotiators for days. The head of the Economic Research Institute (Wifo), Gabriel Felbermayr, sees scope for tax increases and mentions income tax for high earners, tobacco tax and property tax as possibilities.
This year will be difficult, that much is certain for Felbermayr. Nevertheless, the economist appeals to politicians to "eliminate uncertainty".
"The situation is not hopeless"
The situation is not hopeless. If we manage to restore confidence, we will "hopefully have more growth again", and with more growth, budget consolidation will also be much less difficult.
Measures needed on the revenue side
However, Felbermayr emphasizes that measures will be needed on the revenue side. He mentions the expansion of the tobacco tax and a reform of the property tax. The abolition of the climate bonus and a temporary solidarity surcharge for high earners are also conceivable for him. Specifically, an additional two percentage points could be introduced for three years for top earners. Whether or not there is an EU deficit procedure is "secondary" for Felbermayr. "What is necessary is that we put a credible plan on the table."
What is necessary is that we put a credible plan on the table. Whether the EU deficit procedure or not is actually of secondary importance. However, it will not work purely through savings on the expenditure side.
Gabriel Felbermayr, Chef des Wirtschaftsforschungsinstituts (Wifo),
Successful consolidations always happen on the expenditure side as well as the revenue side, said Felbermayr in the ORF "Pressestunde" on Sunday. Felbermayr also emphasized that the future government will have to initiate a pension reform.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.