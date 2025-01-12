Fight by hook or by crook rewarded with victory

The home side - Genoway and Stapelfeldt back, Murphy still out with a concussion - were jubilant after the first break: Schneider dusted off a shot from Thaler shortly after the end of a power play. Before the assistant scored himself after a great feed from Lewington - his third goal in the third game since his injury. "It was a good team performance, a tough game and a deserved win," was how the Bulls' number 48 summed it up.