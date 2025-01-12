Election victory annulled
Romania: Mass demonstration for far-right candidate
Tens of thousands of people have demonstrated in the Romanian capital of Bucharest in support of the prevented far-right and pro-Russian presidential candidate Calin Georgescu. The participants marched through the city center and demanded, among other things, the resignation of incumbent President Klaus Iohannis.
The demonstrators also demanded that the Constitutional Court reverse its decision to declare the first round of the presidential election at the end of November invalid and order the election to be held again. The far-right party AUR had called for the rally.
The election was therefore annulled
Georgescu had surprisingly won first place in the first round of voting at the time. The Constitutional Court justified the annulment of the election on the grounds that the entire election process had been irregular. Among other things, the court argued that voters had been manipulated by unlawful preferential treatment of a candidate on social media.
Georgescu used to be a member of the extreme right-wing AUR, but resigned in the dispute. He advocates pro-Russian positions, wants to end support for Ukraine from NATO member Romania, spreads conspiracy theories and glorifies the pre-1945 Romanian fascists known as "legionnaires".
The new presidential election is due to take place on May 4. A possible run-off election is planned for May 18.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.