FPÖ decides today
Governor Karo? Only by the grace of Marlene
New election or continue as before? Marlene Svazek (FPÖ) is not sure. Convened FPÖ committees decide on Karoline Edtstadler (ÖVP) as the future head of the state.
FPÖ leader Marlene Svazek called the ÖVP's announcement that Karoline Edtstadler would become party leader in February and provincial governor from July "short-lived and surprising". Svazek wanted to convene the party committees of the Freedom Party over the weekend and sound out how the Salzburg Blue Party should deal with Edtstadler as the new First Lady of the state - the "Krone" reported.
The Freedom Party does not want to announce the result of the consultation to the public until Monday at midday.
Privately hui, politically pfui
Svazek and Edtstadler can get along in private, but politically the black former minister is a clear opponent of FPÖ federal leader Herbert Kickl. This is perhaps one of the reasons why the blue state chairwoman is hesitant to make a decision on Edtstadler. She could also attach conditions to her approval.
The coalition pact between the ÖVP and FPÖ is clear: Either continue as before, even with a new provincial governor, or hold new elections. A third, albeit unlikely, option could still open up. If the Freedom Party says no to Karoline Edtstadler and tears up the government agreement, Wilfried Haslauer could try a trick with the SPÖ.
However, the still provincial leader would first have to make co-governing palatable to Peter Eder. To do this, the SPÖ, under the leadership of the Brandauer-Thöny-Eder trio, would first have to clarify who leads the party.
