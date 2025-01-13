Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

FPÖ decides today

Governor Karo? Only by the grace of Marlene

Nachrichten
13.01.2025 08:00

New election or continue as before? Marlene Svazek (FPÖ) is not sure. Convened FPÖ committees decide on Karoline Edtstadler (ÖVP) as the future head of the state.

0 Kommentare

FPÖ leader Marlene Svazek called the ÖVP's announcement that Karoline Edtstadler would become party leader in February and provincial governor from July "short-lived and surprising". Svazek wanted to convene the party committees of the Freedom Party over the weekend and sound out how the Salzburg Blue Party should deal with Edtstadler as the new First Lady of the state - the "Krone" reported.

The Freedom Party does not want to announce the result of the consultation to the public until Monday at midday.

If Wilfried Haslauer and the ÖVP have their way, Karoline Edtstadler will soon head the state. (Bild: Tschepp Markus)
If Wilfried Haslauer and the ÖVP have their way, Karoline Edtstadler will soon head the state.
(Bild: Tschepp Markus)

Privately hui, politically pfui
Svazek and Edtstadler can get along in private, but politically the black former minister is a clear opponent of FPÖ federal leader Herbert Kickl. This is perhaps one of the reasons why the blue state chairwoman is hesitant to make a decision on Edtstadler. She could also attach conditions to her approval.

The coalition pact between the ÖVP and FPÖ is clear: Either continue as before, even with a new provincial governor, or hold new elections. A third, albeit unlikely, option could still open up. If the Freedom Party says no to Karoline Edtstadler and tears up the government agreement, Wilfried Haslauer could try a trick with the SPÖ.

However, the still provincial leader would first have to make co-governing palatable to Peter Eder. To do this, the SPÖ, under the leadership of the Brandauer-Thöny-Eder trio, would first have to clarify who leads the party.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Salzburg-Krone
Salzburg-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf