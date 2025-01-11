“I think Edi Stöhr has been brought back more often”

The players had a very poor fall, they lack self-confidence. How can you give them that back?

It will take patience, also for the coach. Every player has to know what he has to do. But we don't want to pigeonhole anyone, everything should be linked to personal responsibility. The players have to have confidence in themselves, then they can play soccer with fun and self-confidence. We also have a lot of young players in the squad - if they want to make a career for themselves, they have to take the next step now.