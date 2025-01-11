"Damn serious time"
Scholz on Kickl: “He is an extreme right-winger”
Germany's Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz is "very concerned" about developments in Austria with the possible chancellorship of FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl, as he recently stated. Now, at the SPD party conference in Berlin, he once again lashed out at Kickl.
The campaigning German head of government, whose three-party coalition with the Greens and the FDP collapsed shortly before Christmas and who was confirmed as the SPD's candidate for chancellor at the party conference on Saturday, criticized the current attempts to form a government in Austria. Scholz said of the blue National Council election winner: "He is, there is no other way to put it, an extreme right-winger."
"It is serious. It's a damn serious time," the SPD politician continued. The fact that a right-wing candidate is now likely to become head of government in the neighboring country "is not something we can simply accept". With this, the Social Democrat hinted at a difficult relationship between the two neighboring countries - assuming, of course, that both Kickl and Scholz meet as counterparts.
SPD down in 4th place
In a recent survey, the SPD is only in fourth place, with the CDU/CSU parties in the lead, followed by the AfD and the Greens. The Social Democrats will be playing catch-up at a party conference in Berlin. There, Scholz is to be officially confirmed as the red candidate for chancellor in the Bundestag elections on February 23. Scholz will also give the keynote speech to the 600 or so delegates.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.