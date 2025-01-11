Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Damn serious time"

Scholz on Kickl: “He is an extreme right-winger”

Nachrichten
11.01.2025 13:29

Germany's Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz is "very concerned" about developments in Austria with the possible chancellorship of FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl, as he recently stated. Now, at the SPD party conference in Berlin, he once again lashed out at Kickl.

0 Kommentare

The campaigning German head of government, whose three-party coalition with the Greens and the FDP collapsed shortly before Christmas and who was confirmed as the SPD's candidate for chancellor at the party conference on Saturday, criticized the current attempts to form a government in Austria. Scholz said of the blue National Council election winner: "He is, there is no other way to put it, an extreme right-winger."

Herbert Kickl has come a big step closer to his goal. (Bild: APA/Helmut Fohringer)
Herbert Kickl has come a big step closer to his goal.
(Bild: APA/Helmut Fohringer)
For Germany's Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz, we are in "damn serious times". (Bild: APA/AP)
For Germany's Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz, we are in "damn serious times".
(Bild: APA/AP)

"It is serious. It's a damn serious time," the SPD politician continued. The fact that a right-wing candidate is now likely to become head of government in the neighboring country "is not something we can simply accept". With this, the Social Democrat hinted at a difficult relationship between the two neighboring countries - assuming, of course, that both Kickl and Scholz meet as counterparts.

SPD down in 4th place
In a recent survey, the SPD is only in fourth place, with the CDU/CSU parties in the lead, followed by the AfD and the Greens. The Social Democrats will be playing catch-up at a party conference in Berlin. There, Scholz is to be officially confirmed as the red candidate for chancellor in the Bundestag elections on February 23. Scholz will also give the keynote speech to the 600 or so delegates.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf