Scholz on Kickl: “He is an extreme right-winger”

SPD down in 4th place

In a recent survey, the SPD is only in fourth place, with the CDU/CSU parties in the lead, followed by the AfD and the Greens. The Social Democrats will be playing catch-up at a party conference in Berlin. There, Scholz is to be officially confirmed as the red candidate for chancellor in the Bundestag elections on February 23. Scholz will also give the keynote speech to the 600 or so delegates.